ST. PETERSBURG, April 28. /TASS/. Russia’s Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko extended her gratitude to special military operation service members for liberating the Kursk Region from Ukrainian troops.

"These days, we're all in high spirits. The Kursk Region has been completely liberated from Nazi formations. Our heroes, those taking part in the special military operation, soldiers and commanding officers, received the very difficult task of clearing our soil from this evil from the supreme commander-in-chief," she said at a meeting of the upper house of Russia’s parliament. "Colleagues, let us thank our troops, commanders, and everybody who contributed to carrying out this difficult mission, for fulfilling their duty with honor," she added.

On Saturday, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the operation to liberate the Kursk Region from Ukrainian troops had been completed. The head of state thanked Russian service members for this feat which he said would pave the way for a continued Russian offensive in other key sectors of the line of engagement and "bring the defeat of the neo-Nazi regime closer."