Russia says Kiev boosts attacks on civilian targets sharply amid talks between Russia, US

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Kiev reacted to the negotiations between Russia and the United States by sharply increasing attacks on civilian infrastructure, said Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry's special envoy for crimes committed by the Kiev regime.

"A sharp increase in the number of Ukrainian attacks was noted in the last weeks of March. This is how Kiev reacted to the start of the negotiation process between Moscow and Washington. The number of strikes during this period reached 300 per day, or more than 2,000 per week, which is roughly a quarter higher than the weekly average recorded in January and February," he said.

According to Miroshnik, most often targeted were civilian structures in the Belgorod Region, the Donetsk People's Republic, the Kherson, Kursk and Zaporozhye Regions, as well as the Lugansk People's Republic.

The ambassador said that in the first three months of 2025 armed formations of the Kiev regime shelled Russia’s civilian facilities systematically, deliberately targeting civilians.

"During this period, at least 22,221 munitions were fired at civilian infrastructure. In total, since February 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have fired at least 251,865 rounds of ammunition of various calibers and modifications at civilian Russian targets," Miroshnik added.