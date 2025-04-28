MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia will intensify investigations into Ukrainian war crimes in the Kursk Region in view of its liberation, Rodion Miroshnik, the Foreign Ministry's special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

"Now that the territory of this Russian region has been fully liberated from Ukrainian invaders, investigative work is being ramped up," the diplomat said.

According to Miroshnik, the Russian Investigative Committee "has already gathered witness statements from local residents who survived the period of Ukrainian control. These testimonies include accounts of the deaths of hundreds of civilians buried in gardens and yards near their homes, as well as in unmarked graves." "These investigations will be carried out thoroughly, and the world will receive verified evidence of actual crimes committed by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk Region," the diplomat emphasized. "We have already confirmed that Ukrainian servicemen tortured and brutally murdered civilians in Russkoye Porechnoye, Malaya Loknya, Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, Makhnovka and a number of other settlements of the Kursk Region," he added.