Special op continues, but Russia ready for talks — Peskov on Trump's remarks

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia's special military operation continues, but Moscow is prepared to start negotiations with Kiev without preconditions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on US leader Donald Trump's recent call for Russia to halt strikes on Ukrainian facilities.

"[Trump] has made such remarks. The special military operation continues," Peskov said. "The president has repeatedly confirmed Russia's readiness to begin a negotiation process with Ukraine without any conditions in order to achieve a peaceful resolution to the conflict," he added.

Peskov also noted that the United States continues its efforts "to bring the process to a peaceful track."

Last week, the Russian Armed Forces dealt a massive strike on enterprises of Ukraine's aviation, rocket and space, machine-building and armored vehicle industries, as well as rocket fuel and gunpowder production facilities. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the strike achieved its goals and hit all the targets.