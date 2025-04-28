KURSK, April 28. /TASS/. Russian troops have gained a good pace in their advance in the Sumy Region despite the Ukrainian army’s attempts to divert them to other frontline sectors, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Lieutenant General Apty Alaudinov told TASS on Monday.

"The Sumy Region <…> In that frontline sector, Russian Defense Ministry units are also advancing very well," the Akhmat commander said. "The enemy is trying to divert us and halt our advance to Sumy, bringing certain resources to other frontline sectors."

Considering the Ukrainian army’s active operations in the Sumy direction, the liberation of even one settlement by Russian troops there is a good result, the general added.

Russia’s Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russian troops had liberated the settlements of Veselovka, Zhuravka and Basovka in the Sumy Region. Russia’s defense circles told TASS later that Russian troops were advancing in the Sumy Region and expanding a security zone in the area of those settlements.