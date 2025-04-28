Russia to forever honor feat of North Korean fighters in Kursk — Putin

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Russia will forever honor heroes from North Korea who helped liberate the Kursk Region from Ukrainian formations, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed in a statement published by the Kremlin.

"The Russian people will never forget the heroism of the DPRK special forces. We will always honour the heroes who gave their lives for Russia, for our common freedom, fighting side by side with their Russian brothers in arms," Putin pointed out.

The president also noted that North Korea's army was "guided by a sense of solidarity, justice and genuine comradery." The soldiers were defending Kursk "shoulder to shoulder with Russian soldiers," Putin stressed, noting that the troops fulfilled their duty "with honour and valour, covering themselves with unfading glory."

On April 26, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Army General Valery Gerasimov reported to President Vladimir Putin that the operation to liberate the Kursk Region from the Ukrainian forces that had invaded the region in August 2024 was over. Gerasimov particularly highlighted the role of North Korean soldiers.

Article 4 of the Russia-North Korea Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership says that if one of the parties comes under armed attack by another country or group of countries, the other party will immediately provide it with military and other assistance.