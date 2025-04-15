OSCE sits on hands as Europe grows more radical — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE ODIHR) is just sitting back and watching Europe become more radicalized, Vladislav Maslennikov, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Issues, said.

"Intolerance, xenophobia, racism, anti-Semitism and Islamophobia are growing in European Union member states. EU officials reluctantly admit that one in two Muslims in the EU has to deal with discrimination on an everyday basis," the diplomat noted at a Valdai Discussion Club debate dubbed "Radicalization of European Society as Response to Global Challenges."

He also pointed to Europe’s ongoing migration problem.

"I would like to point out that neither OSCE [ODIHR] officials nor the countries that are part of the so-called collective West’s circle are inclined to pay serious attention to these issues as they more likely remain mired in anti-Russian hysteria over new development in Ukraine," Maslennikov stressed. "The relevant OSCE institutions have been ignoring these issues in Europe since the start of [Russia’s] special military operation, no small amount of time," he added.

The diplomat also emphasized that the OSCE’s specialized agencies were ignoring Europe’s radicalization, seemingly only interested in what is going on east of Vienna.

"It’s no secret to anyone that the ODIHR’s credibility within the OSCE continues to decline and at breakneck speed. By sitting on their hands on radicalization problems, the office is only making an already dire situation worse," he said.