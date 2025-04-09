MFA on rejecting Russian energy resources: Russophobia turns costly for EU

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Russophobia has turned out to be an expensive "mania" for the European Union, as Brussels' rejection of Russian energy has hit Europe itself the hardest, Russian Foreign Ministry’s Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"This is the true price of the anti-Russian course of the European Union. Russophobia is quite an expensive mania, indeed," she noted.

Referring to expert calculations, the diplomat noted that EU countries had lost 1.3 trillion euros in foregone GDP over the past three years.

"When someone in Brussels reports some successes on the track of abandoning Russian energy resources, let them back up their words with these disappointing figures," Zakharova noted.

Shooting themselves in the foot

The diplomat drew attention to the fact that "the destructive EU policy has hit ordinary Western Europeans the hardest."

"Experts have calculated that for the period 2022-24, EU citizens have lost 1.6 trillion euros in potential income. This is a huge amount of money for the European Union, which could have been spent on solving real, pressing, urgent problems, including the fight against energy poverty, and on other problems too," Zakharova said.

She noted with surprise that, despite the dire situation of the Europeans, "who are forced to tighten their belts ever tighter," European officials carry on with their confrontational policy towards Russia.

"Brussels continues to follow a suicidal path and waste hundreds of billions of euros in its Russophobic fervor, including on supporting the Kiev regime, on the militarization of the European economy, on paying for supplies of expensive American energy resources - all this again raises the same question - whose interests are actually defended by the current line-up of the European Commission, headed by Ursula von der Leyen," Zakharova summed up.