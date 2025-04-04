Kremlin spokesman says there is cautious optimism in relations with US

MOSCOW, April 4. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has expressed cautious optimism regarding relations with the United States, attributing this sentiment in part to the efforts of Kirill Dmitriev, the president's special envoy for economic cooperation and head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), among others.

"Let's wait for his return to Moscow," Peskov commented when asked whether Dmitriev's recent trip to Washington could be seen as a sign of cautious optimism in US-Russia relations. He added, "Cautious optimism is indeed present. Work is being done - painstaking work - through various channels." The Kremlin spokesman emphasized the importance of the communication that Kirill Dmitriev facilitated during his time in Washington, stating, "Such dialogue is very important."

"The work will continue," Peskov assured.

Earlier, Dmitriev arrived in the US capital for a meeting with special presidential envoy Steven Witkoff. Dmitriev is the first high-ranking Russian official to visit Washington for talks since 2022. According to CNN sources, the visit aimed to strengthen relations between Russia and the United States and explore ways to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. Dmitriev himself stated that Russia and the United States had made "three steps forward" after the two days of discussions.