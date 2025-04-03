Kiev using terror tactics to undermine Russia-US dialogue — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has accused the Kiev regime of using terrorist methods to undermine dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

"The Kiev regime, having completely lost any sense of self-preservation or perception of reality and which just recently claimed to be ready to win and defeat us at all costs, now is not striving to defeat anyone anymore nor even hold its ground, but desperately aspiring to undermine at all costs the budding Russia-US dialogue," the diplomat said at a briefing.

She emphasized that in order to achieve this goal, Kiev "is employing blatantly terrorist tactics, delivering strikes on Russian energy facilities practically every day."

"Since March 18, 2025, a mutual moratorium on strikes on the energy system enacted by Russian and US officials has been in effect. And ever since the date of the so-called moratorium - so-called, because it is not being observed by the Kiev regime - we have witnessed a series of targeted attacks on Russian energy infrastructure facilities which, despite statements by the Ukrainian side about their purported military necessity, are clearly of an exclusively provocative and demonstrative nature," Zakharova noted.

She specified that over this time, strikes on Russian energy infrastructure facilities have been recorded in the Belgorod, Bryansk, Zaporozhye, Kursk, Kherson and Krasnodar regions.

"All these strikes have been carried out with Western arms, used for terrorist attacks against our civilian infrastructure," the spokeswoman stressed.

Zakharova cited several examples of the Kiev regime violating the moratorium. Thus, on March 31 in the Zaporozhye Region, an attack by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle on an electric power substation led to a blackout in two residential areas in the Tokmaksky District. On the same day, in the Belgorod Region, Ukraine hit a transformer substation in the village of Smorodino with a drone, causing damage to a high-voltage power line. More than 1,200 household consumers lost power as a result. On April 2, Ukrainian forces delivered a drone strike on the Svatovo gas-distributing station in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), leaving over 11,100 consumers in the region without gas.

"The Kiev regime, sensing the onset of its downfall, is trying to provoke escalation at all costs and drag its British-European backers into a direct armed clash with our country," the diplomat asserted. In her opinion, "it is quite obvious that these attacks have zero military significance." "As the Russian Defense Ministry noted, all the facilities are securely protected. The aftermath from the incidents is being dealt with swiftly, and there is no threat to the population," Zakharova cited the military agency as saying.