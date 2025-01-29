No comment on Carlson's words about alleged attempts on Putin’s life — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on remarks by US journalist Tucker Carlson claiming that the administration of former US President Joe Biden was "trying to assassinate" Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We don't quite understand what Carlson had in mind when he said that. He did not provide any evidence, so I cannot comment on what he said, because it is not clear what he meant by this," Peskov told the media.

Earlier, Carlson, in a conversation with his colleague Matt Taibbi, argued that the US authorities during the Biden presidency attempted to kill Putin. He described what happened as madness. According to him, Antony Blinken, who served as the secretary of state under Biden, in the last two months of his tenure "did everything he could to precipitate the war between the United States and Russia." Carlson expressed bewilderment at how Blinken got away with it. Later, Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said on his Telegram channel that the US journalist's words should be thoroughly investigated and "Biden and Blinken should be held accountable."

Volodin suggested that the discussion of the intention to assassinate Putin should be taken seriously.