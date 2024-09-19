Peacekeepers register no military preparations in Transnistria — JCC co-chairman

CHISINAU, September 19. /TASS/. The peacekeepers register no preparations for any hostilities in the security zone of the Transnistrian conflict, Oleg Belyakov, head of the Transnistrian delegation to the Joint Control Commission, which supervises the peacekeeping operation, told reporters.

"Today, the JCC received full report on the situation in the security zone. We have also approved military observers from Transnistria and newly-presented experts from Moldova. The outcome of our work for this year is rather positive: there is peace on both sides of Dniester, we maintain all possible peacekeeping mechanisms and thus maintain security," Belyakov said after the JCC meeting.

He specified that the participants were able to sign four reports from the Joint military command and to negotiate a number of issues that have been negatively affecting the situation for a long time.

"Currently, all these disagreements have been resolved. We consider today’s JCC meeting rather productive from all standpoints, because it is very important to provide an assessment of the situation in the security zone," Belyakov noted.