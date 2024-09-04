Moscow seeks to boost cooperation with Beijing — Foreign Ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Russia intends to deepen cooperation with China, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are set to deepen cooperation that is beneficial to both our countries, as well as to the region and the world as a whole," she said.

Zakharova pointed out that over the past two years, Russian-Chinese trade turnover has reached a new high. Comprehensive investment cooperation has intensified, cultural and humanitarian contacts are developing, while "ties between regions are becoming stronger." The countries pay special attention to the development of strategic projects in energy, as well as cooperation in nuclear power and the automotive industry.

"These processes are obviously viewed as positive by our leaders. They are the result of our systematic, forward-looking work. Of course, they are based on historical ties and vision of the future," the spokeswoman emphasized.

