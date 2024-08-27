Russian intel chief expects Telegram CEO not to give up platform's sensitive data to West

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Telegram founder Pavel Durov will not allow the West to get its hands on the platform’s sensitive information following his detention in France, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin told TASS.

"My expectation is that he will not allow this to happen," he said, when asked if there were concerns that Durov would pass on some information sensitive to Russia.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said earlier that law enforcement agencies were questioning Durov as part of an investigation into an unnamed person suspected of numerous cybercrimes, which include conducting illegal transactions related to organized crime while administering an online platform. The prosecution’s statement only mentions Durov’s questioning but not any charges brought against him.

Durov was detained at Le Bourget Airport outside Paris on August 24; his custody was extended to 96 hours the next day. French President Emmanuel Macron stated that the decision was not politically motivated, and emphasized the need to wait for a court decision. He stressed that France was committed to freedom of speech and communication, as well as to innovation and business activities, like never before.