Russia to bring Nord Stream blasts issue to UNSC attention — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, August 20. /TASS/. Russia plans to raise the topic of the acts of sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipelines at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Of course, at some point we will bring it to the attention of the Security Council, most likely the open briefing," he told journalists.

The Sueddeutsche Zeitung (SZ) newspaper reported on August 14, citing a joint probe with ARD television and the weekly Die Zeit, that German federal prosecutors had issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian diving instructor suspected of having played a role in sabotaging the Nord Stream gas pipelines. While the suspect’s last known whereabouts were in Poland, he has reportedly disappeared. The German prosecutor’s office, the newspaper said, suspects two other Ukrainian diving instructors of involvement in the Nord Streams sabotage. In addition, the German media accused Poland of lack of assistance in the investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines. According to German investigators, the Polish authorities "were not ready to cooperate from the very beginning."

In turn, the Wall Street Journal newspaper reported, citing sources, that Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky approved the plan to sabotage the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, but tried to cancel his decision after the CIA learned about it.