Somalia appreciates Moscow’s contribution to food security — Russian envoy

NAIROBI, July 3. /TASS/. Somalia appreciates Moscow’s contribution to the country’s food security, Russian Ambassador to Djibouti Mikhail Golovanov said in an interview with TASS.

"As for bilateral relations, the handover ceremony of the first batch of Russia’s free humanitarian food aid (25,000 metric tonnes of grain) to the government of Somalia, which took place at the port of Somalia’s capital of Mogadishu on November 30, 2023, based on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree, had a constructive impact as it was positively covered in the media and received a broad positive public and political response. <...> In January 2024, the second batch of 25,000 tonnes of grain was presented to the government," the envoy said.

According to him, in February 2024, the Russian embassy received a letter from Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, addressed to the Russian president. "In his letter, the Somali leader thanked the Russian leadership for support in the social and economic fields. He also highlighted our country’s key contribution to ensuring Somalia’s food security," Golovanov noted.