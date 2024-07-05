Moscow, Cairo oppose Middle East conflict spreading

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia and Egypt are in agreement that the Palestinian-Israeli conflict must not be allowed to spread to the rest of the region, the Russian foreign ministry said.

According to the ministry, Russian presidential envoy for the Middle East and African countries and Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov met with Egyptian Ambassador to Moscow Nazih Nagari. "The sides exchanged views on the current Middle East problems in light of the dramatic escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They reiterated Moscow and Cairo’s position on the inadmissibility of allowing armed confrontation to spread to other countries of the region," it said.

The two diplomats also touched upon issues of the further development of comprehensive cooperation, including close political dialogue, between the two countries.