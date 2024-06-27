{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Putin highlights good relations between Russia, Republic of Congo

"I am talking about the political level, where relations have been growing noticeably, as well as trade and economic ties," the Russian leader noted
President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso and Russian President Vladimir Putin Mikhail Metzel/POOL/TASS
President of the Republic of the Congo Denis Sassou-Nguesso and Russian President Vladimir Putin
© Mikhail Metzel/POOL/TASS

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and the Republic of the Congo have been able to build good relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the African nation’s leader Denis Sassou-Nguesso.

"Dear Mr. President, I am very pleased to welcome you to Moscow. I would like to point out that you visited our country in the Soviet times. We have very good relations, both between our countries and at the personal level," Putin noted.

Putin emphasized that Sassou-Nguesso had done a lot to boost bilateral relations. "You took part in both Russia-Africa summits. You make the necessary efforts to develop cooperation in all areas. I am talking about the political level, where relations have been growing noticeably, as well as trade and economic ties," the Russian leader added.

He thanked his Congolese counterpart for cooperation on the international stage. "Basically, everything is working out for us. I am very happy to see you in Russia," Putin concluded.

Tags
Foreign policyVladimir Putin
Putin hands Order of Honor to Congolese president
Talks between the two leaders are taking place at the Kremlin
Read more
Bolivian army units storming Government Palace in La Paz — TV channel
It is also reported that they have already entered the palace
Read more
Russia’s values Mexico’s balanced position — ambassador
Nikolay Sofinsky noted that president "will promote further development of constructive cooperation" between Moscow and Mexico
Read more
Bolivian president addresses supporters after military leave square at government building
Luis Arce thanked his supporters
Read more
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian troops trying to entrench near Belogorovka, says LPR
After suffering casualties, the Ukrainian troops "had to retreat to their previous positions," Andrey Marochko said
Read more
Russia’s wheat export to China up nine-fold in January-May — Agroexport
Australia, France and Canada are among top three largest wheat exporters to China in natural terms
Read more
Russia taking measures in response to US involvement in strikes on Sevastopol — diplomat
Commenting on the likelihood of the Russian side using tactical nuclear weapons in response to the shelling of Sevastopol, Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that "the Russian president, as the supreme commander-in-chief, makes such fateful decisions"
Read more
Kremlin spokesman unaware of report North Korea could send engineers to Donbass
The report was earlier released by the Institute for the Study of War, an American research group that monitors the Ukrainian conflict
Read more
Gasum to stop buying Russian LNG from July 26
"Gasum complies with all sanctions imposed by the EU and will not purchase or import Russian LNG as of 26 July," the company informed
Read more
Russia welcomes initiative of Georgian politicians to restore ties — diplomat
It is reported that Georgian politicians asked to ease employment rules for citizens of the republic in the Russian Federation
Read more
What is known about failed coup attempt in Bolivia
On June 26, a group of Bolivian military officers led by General Juan Jose Zuniga, who was dismissed as army commander on June 25, occupied the square in front of the government building in La Paz
Read more
Western anti-Russian line pushes country to revise its nuclear doctrine — politician
According to Viktor Medvedchuk, Russia will consider these shifts not only because of the West's readiness to use nuclear weapons, but also because of the general trend of the collective West's policy toward Russia
Read more
Russia’s gold production up 6.2% in five months of 2024 — Rosstat
Gold production gained 9.6% year-on-year and 15.4% month-on-month
Read more
Syria highly appreciates Putin’s peace proposal for Ukraine — Assad
"The peace initiative that was put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin represents a real basis for a peaceful settlement between the two countries," the Syrian leader stressed
Read more
Production of passenger cars in Russia up almost 1.7-fold in January-May to 267,000
Meanwhile in May Russia’s production of passenger cars lost 2.1% year-on-year and by 31.5% month-on-month
Read more
Press review: Indian PM to visit Moscow and EU-Ukraine accession talks officially begin
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 26th
Read more
New sanctions hinder work with external partners, in Russia everything works fine
Russian Deputy Finance Minister Ivan Chebeskov emphasized that by the moment the restrictions had been introduced Russia had prepared a plan of action and it worked, with no catastrophe happening
Read more
Third of Ukrainian troops surrender near Lisichansk, LPR’s envoy to Russia says
According to Rodion Miroshnik, the operation to liberate the LPR would be brought to an end as soon as the operation in Lisichansk was finished
Read more
Putin hopes construction of warships will be cheaper
Russian President said it at a meeting on shipbuilding
Read more
NATO countries approve Rutte's candidacy for five-year term as Secretary General
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte will replace Norway’s Jens Stoltenberg in October 2024
Read more
Assange situation testament to West’s hypocrisy on free speech — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, the West "chased Assange around the globe like a wounded animal" and then "just drove him to the Ecuadorian embassy to languish there," after which he went to a British prison
Read more
West to whitewash Kiev amid attack on Sevastopol until last moment — diplomat
According to the diplomat, all this only reinforces the feeling of impunity in the Ukrainian Presidential Office
Read more
Russia cracks down on NPOs due to gross interference in its affairs — Justice Ministry
According to Russian Deputy Justice Minister Oleg Sviridenko, the creation of NPOs with foreign assistance to work in the fields of education, culture, environmental protection and other areas "to a certain extent was a cover for the West"
Read more
General who organized coup attempt in Bolivia faces up to 20 years in prison
Ivan Lima Magne also said that the general's previous statements that the coup attempt was carried out at the request of the country's president, Luis Arce, were false
Read more
Vucic sees no way of ending Ukrainian conflict under current conditions
"Only when a ceasefire has been achieved and when no more people lose their lives the negotiations should begin," the Serbian president stressed
Read more
Russia bans entry to 27 Australian citizens — Russian MFA
According to the statement, the list includes "former politicians, executives of Australian companies, university teachers, journalists and public figures who are shaping the anti-Russian agenda in that country"
Read more
Ceasefire in Ukraine along current frontline realistic scenario — Sahra Wagenknecht
Instead, German authorities support "maximum demands of Zelensky, who wants to hold peace talks only after the Russians withdraw their forces from Crimea and Donbass," the head of Germany’s Bundnis Sahra Wagenknecht political party said
Read more
Bolivia’s president urges citizens to defend democracy
It is vital that people of Bolivia get consolidated, Luis Arce said
Read more
US intention to inflict 'strategic defeat' on Russia 'doomed to failure' — Lavrov
"There is an impression that the US ruling elites have not learned any lessons from their recent numerous foreign policy and military failures," the foreign minister noted
Read more
French politician calls to end 'anti-Russian hysteria' after Russia bans EU media
Florian Philippot pointed out that Russia was retaliating 27 months after the EU had banned several Russian media in March 2022, which is "very nice"
Read more
Russia to block access to 81 EU media outlets — MFA
The ministry noted that the Russian side has repeatedly and at various levels warned that "politically motivated harassment of domestic journalists and unfounded bans on Russian media in the EU will not go unanswered"
Read more
Lavrov says West will allow killing Russians in Ukraine if conflict becomes frozen
According to the top Russian diplomat, American experts proposed to end hostilities and suggested "looking at the Korean scenario"
Read more
Bolivian rebel general charged with terrorism — TV
Juan Jose Zuniga are also suspected of armed rebellion against public security and state sovereignty
Read more
Derailed Vorkuta-Novorossiysk train included 14 cars, 9 turned over, evacuation underway
The Western inter-regional transportation investigative directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee reported that no one died in the incident
Read more
BRICS to suspend admitting new members for a while — Lavrov
"By the overwhelming majority, the ten nations decided to ‘take a pause’ with new members to ‘take in’ the new members who have doubled the association," he said at a meeting with speaker of Belarus
Read more
ICC’s claim of intent to cooperate with Russia absurd, Kremlin spokesman tells TASS
Read more
Russia-Bulgaria relations 'non-existent', says Moscow’s envoy
Eleonora Mitrofanova believes that the early parliamentary election Bulgaria held on June 9 has not changed the country’s political landscape much
Read more
New security architecture in Eurasia to exclude external military presence — Russia’s MFA
Maria Zakharova recalled that the initiative to create a new continent-wide security architecture in the Eurasian space had been put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin
Read more
US permits oil supplies from Sakhalin-2 to Japan until June 28, 2025
The general license does not authorize any transactions otherwise prohibited by restrictions against Russia imposed earlier
Read more
Body found under derailed train car in northwestern Russia
According to officials, the incident may have been caused by heavy rains that washed out the embankment
Read more
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Read more
Russian analyst says US helped engineer coup in Bolivia
Among other reasons for the attempted coup, Alexander Stepanov named a deal with Russia to build a $600 million industrial complex in Bolivia to mine and produce lithium carbonate
Read more
Russian diplomat warns Ukraine could suffer huge losses if it attempts another offensive
Maria Zakharova said the Ukrainian government has little concern that, if they go ahead with the plan, losses could be "even more terrible than the catastrophic losses that the Ukrainian armed forces suffered during the previous such reckless move in the summer of 2023"
Read more
Russia expresses complete, unwavering support for Bolivian president’’s government
Moscow also urged "all constructive political forces and entities in Bolivia to unite in order to consolidate Bolivian society and ensure the stability and sovereignty of the Plurinational State of Bolivia"
Read more
Russia bans entry to 36 citizens of New Zealand as tit-for-tat measure — MFA
In response to the politically motivated sanctions against Russian individuals and entities imposed by New Zealand’s government as part of the collective West’s Russophobic campaign, entry to our country is closed indefinitely to another 36 New Zealanders
Read more
Two killed, one wounded in Israel’s airstrike on Damascus — defense ministry
The planes fired missiles from the Golan Heights
Read more
Two bodies found at site of train derailment in Komi — Russian Railways
Russian Railways said that it had opened an investigation to establish all the details of the incident
Read more
Russian agency finds that 3,000 mercenaries fight on Ukrainian side
Alexander Fyodorov also said that since 2014, about 5,000 criminal investigations have been started against more than 1,000 individuals
Read more
Police detain general who led attempted coup in Bolivia — TV
The television channel showed the general leaving the building of the General Staff escorted by police
Read more
Russia mulls downgrading diplomatic relations with West, no decision made yet — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov explained that "at a time when the Western countries openly declare that their main aim is to achieve Russia's strategic defeat on the battlefield, of course, this cannot but cause a response from Moscow"
Read more
Germany’s calls for Russian-Ukrainian talks signal shift towards realism — Russian MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, if the AfD initiative translates into concrete political action, "it will be possible to talk about a return to common sense"
Read more
Lebanon, Iran favor avoiding direct conflict with Israel — Russian ambassador
It was earlier reported that the Israeli army approved an operational plan for an offensive in Lebanon in mid-June
Read more
Russian interior minister, senior UN official discuss police activities in UN missions
Read more
IN BRIEF: US ambitions to 'rule the world' doomed to failure, Lavrov tells forum
It is reported that Russia is open to dialogue with Europe based on the recognition of new territorial realities enshrined in the country’s constitution
Read more
US’ involvement in strikes on Sevastopol makes arms control dialogue impossible — Ministry
Sergey Ryabkov noted that United States is waging a proxy war against Russia, that's why sides can't "sit down at the same table to speak about further reduction or at least any restrictions in the area of strategic offensive weapons."
Read more
Politician blames former British PM for Ukrainian battle casualties
The Reform UK leader Nigel Farage did not rule out that Ukraine would have to give up some of its territories in order to put an end to fighting
Read more
West getting closer to point of no return by taking anti-Russian measures — diplomat
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that foreign policy all-permissiveness and overindulgence in the feeling of impunity in the long run will lead to an escalation
Read more
Bolivia’s army commander orders all military to return to their barracks
Shortly after, the television channel showed the military leaving the square in front of the government building
Read more
Putin, Iran’s acting president discuss Russian-Iranian cooperation — Kremlin
Read more
46 people seek medical attention after train derailment in Komi — Russian Railways
All passengers have been evacuated from the derailment site
Read more
What is known about coup attempt in Bolivia
Read more
Lavrov horrified by Israel's statement there are no civilians in Gaza
Moscow hopes that Israel will hear the voice of the world's overwhelming majority on the situation in Gaza, the top Russian diplomat said
Read more
Bolivia sees joining BRICS as path towards prosperity — president
Bolivia has "certain difficulties with availability of the dollar," which is why it is necessary to get out from under "US hegemony" as much as possible, Luis Arce said
Read more
If Austin talks about risk of NATO-Russia conflict, it means US has a plan for it — Lavrov
According to the top Russian diplomat, Europe is currently the main victim of the US policy of "dragging Ukraine into NATO"
Read more
Seven Ukrainian drones destroyed over Russian regions during night
Kiev’s attempt to stage an attack on facilities in Russia with the use of fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles was thwarted
Read more
Russian troops wipe out three US-made HIMARS rocket launchers in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Battlegroup South improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 510 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Read more
NATO won’t be part of Ukraine conflict, it won’t cross this line, says Scholz
According to the German chancellor, the NATO summit will discuss the strengthening of its role in coordinating support for Ukraine and training the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
EU, Ukraine to sign treaty on security guarantees for Kiev on June 27
According to the diplomat, the EU summit will be attended by a "special guest," likely a reference to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, who is expected to sign the treaty for Kiev
Read more
Russia looking at lowering level of diplomatic relations with West — senior diplomat
Such decisions in Russia are made at the top level, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Putin to ta have talks with visiting president of Republic of the Congo
Sassou Nguesso arrived in Russia on June 25 and will complete his visit on June 29
Read more
Body of US diplomat found in Kiev hotel — report
Medical data provided by the US Embassy show he had a high level of cholesterol
Read more
Georgia should change its line to move towards EU integration — EU
On June 24, EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said that the EU’s doors will be closed to Georgia if its government pursues its current course
Read more
Ukraine’s military admits tense situation near Toretsk in DPR
It was reported earlier that the Ukrainian authorities were carrying out forced evacuation from Toretsk and at least 500 people out of 6,000 local residents had left the area
Read more
Bolivia’s government say it fully controls army — defense minister
Officials are taking all necessary security measures, Edmundo Novillo Aguilar said
Read more
Russian, US defense chiefs exchange views on situation around Ukraine in first phone call
Andrey Belousov highlighted the danger of further escalation due to continued US weapons supplies to the Ukrainian armed forces
Read more
Belarus scrambles Su-30SM fighter jet in snap combat readiness check
A surprise combat readiness inspection of Belarusian troops to fulfil assigned missions began on June 21
Read more
US sanctions unable to prevent Russia, China from delivering development goals — Lavrov
"I am confident India is also able to do everything it requires for development, if you also fall suddenly from grace. And this is possible," the foreign minister said
Read more
IAEA experts notified of destruction of ZNPP radiation control post by Ukraine
According to ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk, the experts have been provided with photos of the current condition of the remains of this equipment
Read more
Russian troops wipe out Ukrainian army positions near Belogorovka in LPR
"The precision strikes destroyed enemy dugouts, fire emplacements and manpower," the ministry said
Read more
Conflict in Ukraine must be resolved via diplomacy — foreign minister of Turkey
"We advocate that negotiations are given priority in all conflicts and wars," Hakan Fidan stressed
Read more
Press review: US, Russian defense chiefs touch base and new sheriff in town at NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 27th
Read more
Zaporozhye nuke plant’s radiation control station destroyed after Ukrainian attack
Background radiation in Energodar where the nuclear facility is located is normal, Russia’s Federal Medical-Biological Agency told reporters
Read more
Russia to continue creating conditions for unfreezing of assets despite sanctions
"We will be creating conditions on our side though we cannot control the other side, this being the policy of the third side," Ivan Chebeskov said
Read more
Senior Russian diplomat sees risks of direct armed clash between nuclear powers as high
Sergey Ryabkov also said Western opponents deliberately make unacceptable conditions for security talks with Moscow
Read more
North Korea launches 180 trash balloons to South Korea — agency
This time, 70 out of 180 balloons landed in Seoul and northern areas of the most densely populated Gyeonggi-do province, Yonhap said
Read more
Moscow warns Seoul not to supply weapons to Kiev — diplomat
"Russia will not stand by and watch as South Korean weapons and military equipment are handed over to Ukrainian neo-Nazis for attacks on Russian territory and the murder of peaceful civilians," Maria Zakharova emphasized
Read more
Russia’s Navy to receive over 40 new ships in 2024 — Putin
In 2023 the number was 33
Read more
Kiev responsible for 192 child deaths on Russian territory since February 2022 — envoy
Nebenzya pointed out that the Ukrainian military "is also responsible for the deaths of 129 and injuries of 503 children in Donbass" from 2014 to 2022
Read more
Putin not planning to speak to Vucic for now, Kremlin aide says
The Primakov Readings international forum is being held in Moscow on June 25-26
Read more
Direct Russia-US clash to entail massive use of nuclear weapons — expert
Yevgeny Buzhinsky pointed out that despite all the modeling that had been carried out over decades, it is impossible to accurately predict what effect a massive use of nuclear weapons would have on the globe
Read more
Rebel general tried to lure Bolivian police to his side — Interior Minister
Carlos del Castillo said that General Juan Jose Zuniga has already had his first interrogation since his arrest
Read more
Ukrainian presidential office refutes plan of Trump’s advisers on settlement — news agency
Mikhail Podolyak reiterated that Kiev only promotes President Vladimir Zelensky's so-called peace formula
Read more
Bolivia’s former Navy commander detained after attempted coup — TV
Juan Arnes Salvador was the second to be detained after the attempted military coup, Bolivia TV said
Read more
Russia, US keep communication channels open — senior diplomat
"There are contacts at other levels and along other lines, along the lines of presidential administrations, in particular along the lines of intelligence services, diplomatic agencies are in contact with each other on their own issues," Sergey Ryabkov said
Read more
Moscow - St. Petersburg high speed rail to cost $20.6 bln — Finance Ministry
The railroad with the length of 679 km will cover six regions: Moscow and St. Petersburg, Leningrad, Novgorod, Tver, and Moscow Regions
Read more
Analyst sees Ukrainian strikes on radiation monitoring posts as psychological operations
Yury Braslavsky also said the purpose of destroying the radiation monitoring post could be political
Read more
Russian forces destroy 12 Ukrainian drone control centers — defense ministry
Apart from that, seven fixed-wing reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed by air defense systems and electronic warfare tools, spokesman for the Battlegroup West Ivan Birma said
Read more
Top UK diplomat signals NATO’s rejection of Ukraine in prank call — spokeswoman
"Both Cameron and this tubby man from the UK Defense Ministry (former UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace - TASS) likely wanted to get some publicity through Vovan and Lexus, and, perhaps, float the idea that Ukraine will never be a part of NATO," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel
Read more
Fight against terrorism must be unrelenting, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov clarified that Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov "was talking about those who condone terrorism and are involved in terrorist activities in some capacity"
Read more
Agreement between Gazprom, NIGC to turn Iran into gas hub — Iran’s acting president
Cooperation between the two countries will lead to signing of larger agreements and contracts, Mohammad Mokhber said
Read more
Change of SecGen to have no impact on 'NATO’s unbridled expansion,' says Russian senator
Konstantin Kosachev said that endorsing Mark Rutte is "a scene change in NATO" and pointed out that he expects nothing from the new appointment "for two objective reasons"
Read more