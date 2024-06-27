Putin highlights good relations between Russia, Republic of Congo

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Russia and the Republic of the Congo have been able to build good relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the African nation’s leader Denis Sassou-Nguesso.

"Dear Mr. President, I am very pleased to welcome you to Moscow. I would like to point out that you visited our country in the Soviet times. We have very good relations, both between our countries and at the personal level," Putin noted.

Putin emphasized that Sassou-Nguesso had done a lot to boost bilateral relations. "You took part in both Russia-Africa summits. You make the necessary efforts to develop cooperation in all areas. I am talking about the political level, where relations have been growing noticeably, as well as trade and economic ties," the Russian leader added.

He thanked his Congolese counterpart for cooperation on the international stage. "Basically, everything is working out for us. I am very happy to see you in Russia," Putin concluded.