Russian warplanes deliver strikes on four militant hideouts in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered strikes on four militant hideouts in hard-to-reach mountainous regions of Syria, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian Defense Ministry) said.

"The Russian Aerospace Forces destroyed four hideouts, used by militants who left the Al-Tanf zone and took refuge in hard-to-access areas of the El-Bishri mountain ridge in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate," Maj. Gen. Yury Popov said.

In his words, Russian and Syrian forces have continue their joint reconnaissance operations in mountainous regions of Syria’s Homs, Raqqa and Deir ez-Zor provinces.