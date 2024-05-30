Arrangements for Putin’s visits to DPRK, Vietnam at advanced stage — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. Work to arrange Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visits to North Korea and Vietnam is currently at an advanced stage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters.

Those arrangements are currently at "an advanced stage," he said, taking a TASS reporter’s question.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS that Putin’s visit to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) was in the pipeline.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un invited his Russian counterpart to visit his country during his Russian trip last September. Earlier reports said timeframes for a potential visit will be coordinated.