Russian troops destroy four boats with Ukrainian assault force on Dnieper River

GENICHESK, April 23. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed four boats with a Ukrainian assault force on the Dnieper River in the Kherson Region in an overnight strike, Governor Vladimir Saldo said on Tuesday.

"Over the past 24 hours, Dnepr Battlegroup units destroyed enemy watercraft on the Dnieper River at night. Specifically, they uncovered and eliminated four enemy boats with an assault force of up to 15 militants from the 35th and 37th marine infantry brigades," the governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

Russia’s Dnepr Battlegroup inflicted casualties on the 141st, 65th and 128th brigades of Ukrainian armed formations, delivered strikes on temporary deployment sites, military hardware and artillery positions of the Ukrainian army on the right bank of the Dnieper River and successfully fought against enemy reconnaissance and attack drones, he said.

"The enemy’s total manpower losses over the past 24 hours amounted to 45 militants and two military vehicles were destroyed," Saldo said.