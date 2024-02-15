Russia to bring another Ukrainian attack on Belgorod to UN Security Council — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russia will submit the issue of another Ukrainian terrorist attack in Belgorod for consideration by specialized international organizations, including the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Another act of terrorism of the Kiev regime, which resulted in the death of civilians in Belgorod, including a child, as well as many injured, will be submitted by Russia for consideration of specialized international organizations, including the UN Security Council," the diplomat said on her Telegram channel.

The Ukrainian armed forces shelled civilian facilities in Belgorod on Thursday afternoon. Russian air defense systems managed to intercept and destroy 14 projectiles. According to Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, 18 people were injured in the shelling, five people were killed, including a child.