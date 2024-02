MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump has his own view on how Washington's relations with allies should develop, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, commenting on the current discontent in the European Union over Trump's possible return into presidency.

"Trump was called a non-systemic politician, he has his own view on how the United States should develop relations with its allies," the president said in an interview with Rossiya-1 TV channel journalist Pavel Zarubin.