Russian army inflicts losses on Ukrainian manpower, materiel in 114 areas

MOSCOW, February 13. /TASS/. The Russian forces have destroyed an ammunition depot of Ukraine’s 126th territorial defense brigade, the Defense Ministry said.

"Tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces and artillery have destroyed an ammunition depot of Ukraine’s 126th brigade and inflicted losses on Ukrainian manpower and materiel in 114 areas," the ministry added.

Donetsk area

The Russian army destroyed up to 250 servicemen and 9 pieces of equipment of the Ukrainian army south of Donetsk in one day, the Defense Ministry went on to say.

"South of Donetsk the eastern group of forces, supported by aviation and artillery, hit Ukrainian manpower and artillery in the areas of Priyutnoye, in the Zaporozhye Region, and Vladimirovka, Vodyanoye, Urozhaynoye, Prechistovka and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 250 servicemen, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 2 armored fighting vehicles, 3 other vehicles, one artillery system M777 of US manufacture and an electronic warfare station," the ministry reported.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk area over the past day amounted to roughly 325 personnel, a tank, four armored combat vehicles and 25 motor vehicles," the ministry reported.

Russian forces improved positions and repelled five Ukrainian attacks near the Donetsk sector of the line of engagement over the past 24 hours, it said.

"In the Donetsk area, units from [Russia’s] Battlegroup South improved positions and struck manpower and equipment of Ukraine’s 53rd mechanized brigade and 129th territorial defense brigade near Novgorodskoye and Novokalinovo in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR)," the ministry said. Additionally, five attacks by teams of four Ukrainian brigades were repelled near Kleshcheyevka, Leninskoye, Shumy, Krasnogorovka and Georgiyevka in the DPR," it said.

Krasny Liman area

The Russian armed forces improved their positions and repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Krasny Liman area over the past 24 hours, wiping out up to 310 enemy servicemen, the Defense Ministry reported.

"In the Krasny Liman area, Russia’s battlegroup Center improved its positions along the line of engagement and also repelled two attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian 60th and 63rd mechanized brigades near Torskoye and Yampolovka of the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said, adding that the enemy losses amounted to "up to 310 servicemen, two tanks, eight armored combat vehicles, 27 vehicles, as well as a Grad MLRS."

Kherson area

Russian forces have delivered a strike on the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 82nd air assault brigades and the 23rd brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard in the Kherson area with the adversary losing up to 80 troops over 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Kherson area, active actions by units from the Russian group of forces supported by artillery delivered a strike on personnel and hardware from the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized and 82nd air assault brigades as well as the 23rd brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard near the villages of Verbovoye and Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region and Nikopol in the Dnepropetrovsk Region. The enemy lost up to 80 troops and two motor vehicles," it reported.

Kupyansk area

"In the Kupyansk area, units of Russia’s battlegroup West repelled four attacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 30th, 44th and 60th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region and Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic [DPR]," the ministry stated.

"The enemy’s losses totaled up to 180 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles and five motor vehicles," the ministry specified.

Drones, tally of destroyed equipment

Russian air defense forces intercepted three rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and destroyed 63 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, the Defense Ministry said, adding that the air defenses also "intercepted three HIMARS rockets."

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 570 Ukrainian warplanes, 265 helicopters, 12,292 unmanned aerial vehicles, 464 surface-to-air missile systems, 14,994 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,219 multiple rocket launchers, 8,021 field artillery guns and mortars and 18,574 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, the ministry reported.