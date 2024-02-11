It was important to inform Americans about Putin’s ideology — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, February 11. /TASS/. The Americans traditionally know little about foreign countries, so, it was important to inform them about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vision, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

According to Peskov, US journalist Tucker Carlson was well-prepared for the interview. "Journalists of such a level never venture such interviews unprepared. But he is a mirror of the American public opinion. The Americans are largely introverts - they traditionally live in their own world take little interest in what is going on outside their country. Strange as might seem but they know little about foreign countries. That is why it was important to tell ordinary Americans about Putin’s ideology," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremln.Putin program.

Carlson, in his words, "sincerely tries to sort thing out. "And he gave an opportunity to his audience to continue these attempts," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Putin’s interview with Carlson was released in the small hours on February 9. A large part of the two-hour conversation was dedicated to the Ukrainian crisis and Russia’s relations with the United States, NATO and the West n general. According to the US journalist he had tried to interview the Russian leader last year but was barred from that by the US authorities.