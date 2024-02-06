Envoys of Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry — spokeswoman

MOSCOW, February 6. /TASS/. Charges d’affaires of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry, Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, adding that Moscow demanded that these countries ensure security during Russian presidential election vote in these countries.

"We told the Balts that, in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations and the universal international practice, host countries are obliged to take all necessary measures to protect diplomatic missions. In this regard, we demanded that authorities of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the voters, as well as Russian embassy employees during the vote period," the diplomat said.

The diplomats were told that creation of obstructions during the vote will cause a serious protest among the Russians living in these countries.

"We have pointed out that we will continue fighting to make the Balts fulfill their obligations and, should the sabotage continue, we will act decisively in the bilateral context, as well as within international structures, holding the authorities of the Baltic states responsible for such position," Zakharova added.