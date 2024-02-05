Biden’s leaked comments bashing Trump point to wiretapping — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Media reports about US President Joe Biden bashing his predecessor, Donald Trump, indicate that the US leader is being "heavily eavesdropped on," Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

She drew attention to an article published by Politico citing Biden as using a number of four-letter words when speaking about Trump behind closed doors

"It turns out that President Biden is being heavily eavesdropped on and what he says behind closed doors is made public. Where is American intelligence here? How does Politico manage to obtain such sensitive, although expletive-laden information?" she wrote on her Telegram channel.

"When it was about 'the Kremlin’s intentions' and 'Moscow’s plans,' US intelligence pledges each time that they had 100-percent evidence. They never disclosed their 'data' but claimed them as irrefutable facts," she added.