Russia ratifies agreement with Belarus on joint combat training centers

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying an agreement with Belarus on the establishment and operation of combat training centers for joint training of military personnel.

The agreement was signed on March 28, 2023 in Minsk. It defines the procedure of cooperation between the parties on the establishment and operation of combat training centers, which are designed for joint training of Russian and Belarusian servicemen, combat duty and improving the level of combat skills.

According to the document, such centers will be opened on the basis of joint decisions of the defense ministries of the two countries,which will determine the scope of their activity, composition, structure, number, location, conditions of their formation and the order of their functioning. The personnel of the military contingents will wear the uniforms and insignia established in the national armed forces during the performance of joint tasks as part of the combat training center, unless the authorized bodies of the parties make a different decision.