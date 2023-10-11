Russian air defense forces intercept two Ukrainian drones over Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Two drones were intercepted by Russian air defense forces over the borderline Bryansk Region as Kiev attempted to attack facilities on Russian soil, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

During the night of October 10, "two attempts by the Kiev regime to carry out terrorist attacks with the use of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles - TASS) on facilities on Russian soil were foiled," Russia’s defense agency said. "Air defense forces on duty intercepted two unmanned aerial vehicles over the Bryansk Region," the ministry added.