MOSCOW, October 9. /TASS/. The admission by Kirill Budanov, head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR), that Ukraine has launched attacks on the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) should serve as "a wake-up call" for the UN, whose representatives have claimed to be unable to determine where the strikes had originated, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

Earlier, Budanov admitted that his agency’s special forces had made three attempts to attack and take over the nuclear facility that were repelled by Russian forces. "Budanov’s confession should become a wake-up call for the UN, whose representatives have been saying all these months that they ‘could not determine [which] direction strikes on the plant [were coming from],’" the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to her, the statements by the Ukrainian military intelligence chief should also awaken "from their hypnotic slumber the populations of NATO countries who have been indoctrinated by NATO regimes that it was allegedly Russia that has been creating threats to nuclear facilities and threatening the use of nuclear arms." Zakharova added that the Russian Foreign Ministry had repeatedly noted that the Ukrainian side was making threats by invoking the specter of the ZNPP being used "as a dirty nuclear weapon and blackmailing Europeans with it."

"Russia has been presenting evidence at all specialized venues confirming shelling attacks of the ZNPP carried out by the Ukrainian army. Everything we have been talking about will continue to be directly confirmed," the diplomat concluded.