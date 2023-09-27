Russian interests in South Caucasus can’t be ignored — Lavrov

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Russian interests in the South Caucasus can’t be ignored, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Historically, geographically, geopolitically it is impossible to lose Russia in the sense of completely ignoring its interests in the South Caucasus," the minister said, when asked whether Armenia could drift away from Russia. "But such hopes are being nurtured by some leaders in Yerevan, and they say it directly."

The minister said this idea was mentioned by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who recently spoke about the need to make up for alliances that failed to help the country to ensure its security. Lavrov said Pashinyan also brought up the issue of expanding the circle of partners that will help ensure Armenia’s security.