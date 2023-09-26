Russia running out of options except to engage in head-on clash with NATO — Medvedev

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. Russia has few options left except for a direct confrontation with the now fascist NATO bloc, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on his Telegram channel.

"It seems that Russia is left with fewer and fewer choices but to engage in a direct ground conflict with NATO, which has turned into an openly fascist alliance similar to Hitler’s Axis, only bigger in size," he wrote.

Medvedev listed several events that make a direct clash between Russia and NATO more likely, namely deliveries of US-made Abrams tanks, promises to send longer-range ATACMS to Ukraine as well as ties between Canadian authorities and Nazis.

"We are ready [for the conflict], although the result will come at a far greater cost to mankind than in 1945," the politician concluded.