Putin expresses condolences to South African leader over casualties in Johannesburg fire

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa over the deaths of dozens of people in a blaze in Johannesburg.

"Please accept my sincerest condolences in regard to the tragic aftermath of the fire in Johannesburg. Please convey words of sympathy and support to the families and friends of the deceased as well as wishes of a speedy recovery for all those injured," the Russian leader said in a letter published on the Kremlin website.

According to the latest data, more than 70 people perished in a blaze in a five-story building in Johannesburg. The city mayor's office told TASS that up to 200 people may have been in the building when the fire broke out.

The local SABC radio station reported that the building was inhabited by squatters, including illegal migrants. It had no electricity or water. It was expected that in the near future, all its residents would be evicted per a court decision obtained by the city administration.

The burned building is located in the business district in downtown Johannesburg. Recently, the area has gone downhill due to an influx of illegal migrants from neighboring countries and the presence of criminal gangs. It has become a hotbed for the trade of illegal drugs and smuggled goods.