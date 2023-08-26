Lavrov, Egypt’s top diplomat reaffirm determination to boost dialogue

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry have reaffirmed the two countries’ determination to boost dialogue, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministers exchanged greetings on the 80th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

"The parties reaffirmed their determination to maintain political dialogue on pressing issues on the regional and international agenda, as well as to boost multifaceted cooperation," the statement reads.

The Russian Foreign Ministry added that the parties had also pointed "to the friendly nature of relations between Russia and Egypt" based on mutual respect, and "the high level of strategic partnership.".