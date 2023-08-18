Moscow to host first BRICS international innovation forum on August 27-29

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. The BRICS International Innovation Forum will be held within the framework of the Moscow Urban Forum, Deputy Mayor of the Russian capital Natalya Sergunina said.

"The Russian capital will host the first BRICS International Innovation Forum. The cloud city concept will be its core topic - participants will discuss how modern technologies help improving the quality of life and creating a comfortable digital environment in a megalopolis. Moscow is developing innovations and IT infrastructure for much more than one year, implementing best practices in the most different spheres - from economy and healthcare to transport and provision of public services," Sergunina said, cited by the press service of the Moscow Committee for Tourism.

Representatives of more than thirty countries are invited to the forum, she said. "Among participants are heads of cities, ministries and agencies from BRICS countries, Asia and the Middle East, and representatives of development institutions and technology companies - about three thousand persons in total," the Committee added.

The Moscow Urban Forum opened in the Russian capital on August 1. TASS is the information partner of the Forum.