GENICHESK, August 10. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian army boats and a howitzer in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Thursday.

"In the past 24 hours, two boats, ten Ukrainian militants and a D-30 howitzer with ammunition were destroyed in the island zone as a result of damage by firepower inflicted by units of the Dnepr battlegroup," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed an enemy Msta-B howitzer with ammunition, a Ukrainian army deployment site with four vehicles and a 120mm mortar with its crew and ammunition in the Kherson direction. In the Kakhovka direction, they eliminated a Gvozdika motorized artillery system and a Ukrainian army position, he specified.