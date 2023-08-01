Russian forces cripple Ukrainian army’s counter-battery radar in Kharkov Region

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. Russian forces wiped out a Zoopark-3 counter-battery radar station of the Ukrainian army in the Kharkov Region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Tuesday.

"Near the settlement of Stetskovka in the Kharkov Region, a Zoopark-3 counter-battery radar station was destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 103 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military hardware in 124 areas, the general reported.