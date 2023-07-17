Russian diplomat calls out UN leadership for failing to make grain deal work

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. The United Nations leadership failed to guarantee the implementation of the part of the grain deal related to the export of Russian agricultural products, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Monday.

"Regrettably, I think it would be correct to say that the United Nations, its secretary general and the secretariat have failed their mediatory mission or a mission to guarantee the implementation of this package deal," she said in an interview with the Solovyov Live television channel.

According to Zakharova, the United Nations did not fulfill any of the promises made to the Russian side, as the "nice and proper" rhetoric it used was just empty words.

A package of documents geared to resolve the problem of food and fertilizer supplies on global markets was signed on July 22, 2022 in Istanbul and extended several times since then before ultimately expiring on July 17. Russia refused to extend it again because the part of the deal envisaging the removal of obstacles for Russian agricultural exports has never been implemented. Apart from that, Moscow has repeatedly stressed that the bulk of grain that was meant to be supplied to the poorest counties was shipped to Western countries. Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is ready to resurrect the deal but only after its part related to obligations to Moscow is fulfilled.