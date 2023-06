MOSCOW, June 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his guarantees on Saturday that the head of Wagner Private Military Company (PMC), Yevgeny Prigozhin, will be able to leave Russia for Belarus, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"If you are asking me what’s the guarantees that Prigozhin can go to Belarus - that’s the word of the Russian president," he said.