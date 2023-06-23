West’s plans to enslave Russia doomed to fail — ambassador to UN

UNITED NATIONS, June 23. /TASS/. Once again the West wants to enslave Russia and lay hands on its natural resources, but these plans are doomed to fail, Russia’s ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya told the UN Security Council at a meeting on the situation in Ukraine on Friday.

"Yesterday our country observed the Day of Memory and Mourning. On that day, Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union. Twenty-seven million citizens of the Soviet Union died fighting the Nazi aggressors. Today, just as then, German tanks are shooting at our soldiers in Ukraine. The only difference is that not only Germany, but the United States and its NATO allies are behind the Nazi regime entrenched in Kiev. And the only thing that has not changed over the years is hatred towards our country and the wish to strategically defeat it, to lay hands on our natural resources and to enslave our people. But these plans are by no means fated to materialize, just as they were not fated to materialize more than 80 years ago," Nebenzya said. "Therefore, just as then, German tanks and other Western hardware are burning in the Ukrainian steppes. They are burning together with the futile hopes of the neo-Nazis and their sponsors to defeat Russia. Just as 80 years ago, bitter disappointment lies in store for them."