UN special envoy for Syria plans to take part in Astana talks — Russian diplomat

ASTANA, June 20. /TASS/. The United Nations Secretary General’s Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen plans to take part in the international meeting on Syria that is taking place in the Kazakh capital of Astana on June 20-21, said Mikhail Bogdanov, Russian Special Presidential Envoy to the Middle East and Africa and Deputy Foreign Minister.

"As usual, representatives of observer countries will participate [in the talks]. These include Syria’s neighboring countries of Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan. Our colleagues from UN bodies are also here, namely Mr. Geir Pedersen, the UN secretary general’s Special Envoy for Syria," Bogdanov told reporters.

The Kazakh capital is hosting an Astana international meeting on Syria on June 20-21. The negotiations involve delegations from the guarantor countries - Russia, Iran and Turkey - and representatives of the Syrian government and opposition. Representatives of the United Nations, Jordan, Lebanon and Iraq are expected to attend the meeting as observers.