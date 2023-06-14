Senior diplomats of Russia, Syria, Turkey, Iran to meet in Astana on June 21 — envoy

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The deputy foreign ministers of Russia, Turkey, Syria and Iran will meet in Astana on June 21, Russian President’s Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said.

"A large Russian delegation is going to Astana. On June 21, there will be a meeting of deputy foreign ministers [of Russia, Iran, Turkey, Syria]," he said on Wednesday.

Relations between Ankara and Damascus deteriorated after the start of the conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic in 2011. A wave of Syrian refugees then flooded into Turkey, and the diplomatic relations between the two countries were severed. Bogdanov told TASS that he hoped that Russia’s mediation mission on the issue would be "a shared success."