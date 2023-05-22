Putin, Erdogan are serious politicians, both refrain from populism — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov believes that what the Russian head of state, Vladimir Putin, and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan have in common is that they are both very serious personalities who do not resort to populism and are engaged in the development of relations between the two countries.

"Putin and Erdogan are very serious political figures, with great political experience, who avoid using populist techniques," Peskov told the media on Monday. He stressed that "they are politicians and statesmen who feel responsibility for their words."

"The main thing is that they deal with concrete, substantive issues that concern mutually beneficial bilateral relations" between Moscow and Ankara, the Kremlin spokesman stressed. Peskov drew attention to the fact that "this is important for the peoples of both countries."

In this way Peskov answered the question about the distinguishing feature of relations between the leaders of the two countries.

Earlier, Erdogan said that the extension of the grain deal by two months had become possible thanks to Turkey's "special relationship" with the president of Russia.

The grain deal was extended by two months from May 18. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS that the next two months would be a window of opportunity for the West to fulfill its obligations under the grain deal. In connection with the extension of the deal, Moscow expressed the hope that Russian conditions would be respected. Otherwise, the agreements may not be extended again.