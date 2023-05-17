Moscow not to leave CIA’s attempts to recruit Russian citizens without response — diplomat

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Moscow will not leave CIA’s attempts to carry out propaganda and recruitment in Russia without a proper response, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during a briefing Wednesday.

"Such malicious activities, including dissemination of inciting materials, will not be left without proper effective response. They know that we won’t keep them waiting, and you, probably, were able to make sure of that as well," she said, answering a question about CIA’s attempts to recruit Russian nationals via the Telegram messenger.

"This includes attempts to carry out aggressive espionage, as well as attempts to interfere in our internal affairs, and attempts to destabilize the situation in our country from the inside, by recruiting various marginalized individuals. Overall, this approach is nothing new, unfortunately. There are some innovations, technological ones, but they did not hide their aims and goals in the recent years," Zakharova added.