MOSCOW, April 25. /TASS/. Combat teams of Russian Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems struck Ukrainian army strongholds in the Krasny Liman area during the special military operation in Ukraine, Spokesman for Russia’s Battlegroup Center Alexander Savchuk reported on Tuesday.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, units of the battlegroup Center struck about 170 enemy targets. The teams of TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems inflicted damage by fire on the Ukrainian army’s strongholds," the spokesman said in a video uploaded on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram channel.

Combat aircraft from the central battlegroup continue delivering strikes on Ukrainian Neo-Nazis’ vital sites, he added.

In the area of the settlement of Yampolovka, Russian reconnaissance squads uncovered the positions of the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault brigade and 58th motorized infantry brigade. The enemy suffered manpower and equipment losses as a result of Russian artillery strikes, he said.