Those seeking to shake situation in Nicaragua from outside were defeated, says Lavrov

MANAGUA, April 20. /TASS/. Those forces that tried to rock the situation in Nicaragua and stage a state coup were defeated and the Nicaraguan people has managed to restore stability in society, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on Wednesday after his visit to Nicaragua.

The minister congratulated Nicaraguans on the national holiday, Peace Day, which is marked for the first time. "I would like to congratulate Nicaraguan friends, the entire Nicaraguan people on today’s holiday which is celebrated for the first time, Peace Day, which is dedicated to the prevention of a state coup attempt. This attempt occurred five years ago, it was actively supported from the outside, but the Nicaragua people, led by Daniel Ortega, withstood the situation and restored stability in society. Those who tried to undermine this stability were defeated," he said.

Russia and Nicaragua, in his words, will counteract the West’s attempts to "establish its hegemony." "We see the West’s attempts <…> to impose its will on everyone in any part of the world, including in what is currently going on around Ukraine and in NATO’s claiming the role of a global security guarantor, including in the Asia Pacific region and in other regions of the world. Together with Nicaragua and other friends, we will make efforts to counter that, to draw attention to the inadmissibility of such conduct in the present-day world and we will work within the New-York-based Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations," he added.