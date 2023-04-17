Latvia imposes entry ban on 10 Russians in connection with Kara-Murza case — top diplomat

VILNIUS, April 17. /TASS/. Latvia has banned ten Russian nationals from entering its territory in connection with the case of columnist Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia), who has been sentenced to 25 years in a maximum security penal colony on charges of high treason, spreading false information about the Russian army and running an unwanted organization, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said on Monday.

"I have decided to impose travel ban on 10 Russian individuals who are complicit in this sham case. I call on EU to impose sanctions as well," he wrote on his Twitter account.

However, the minister did not provide any specific names.