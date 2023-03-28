Putin, Lukashenko may discuss security issues at Supreme State Council — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko may discuss security issues at the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State in April, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"The agenda of the Supreme State Council is, of course, first of all focused on the topical issues of the development of the Union State. However, if necessary, the sides may discuss other issues, such as security. Especially since the issue is quite topical due to the well-known circumstances, in connection with the unfriendly countries surrounding us," the Kremlin spokesman stressed in reply to a question about possible topics of discussion.

Peskov added that the event was planned for April. He recalled that the Union State Council of Ministers had already taken place. The day before, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin pointed out that the meeting of the Supreme State Council with the participation of the Russian president and the leader of Belarus was scheduled for April 6.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on March 25 that, at Minsk’s request, Moscow would deploy its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, similar to what the United States had been doing for some time on the territories of its allies. Russia has already handed over the nuclear-capable Iskander missile system to Belarus. According to the Russian leader, a special storage facility for tactical nukes will be built in Belarus by July 1.