Russian ambassador says US is ‘double-faced’ about Russian-Belarusian military cooperation

WASHINGTON, March 28. /TASS/. The recent statements that a US State Department spokesman made in light of the nuclear arms cooperation between Moscow and Minsk represent are a vivid example of the double-faced nature of US policy, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said on Monday.

"US officials have an extremely short memory. It is Washington that has long and systematically destroyed the legal basis of bilateral relations in the strategic field," the diplomat said.

He was commenting a statement by Vedant Patel, a principal deputy spokesperson at the US Department of State, who said on Monday that Washington condemns Russia's decision to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Patel said that no other country had caused so much damage to arms control and undermined strategic stability in Europe as much as Russia.

"As for the words of V. Patel in the context of our president's statements on Russian-Belarusian cooperation in the nuclear-arms sphere, it’s a vivid example of the double-faced nature of US policy. Over the past 60 years, Washington has played a key role in NATO's ‘joint nuclear missions,’ supporting the deployment of its tactical nuclear weapons in five non-nuclear states: Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey," Antonov said in a statement released by the Russian embassy to the US.