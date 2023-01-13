Senate speaker sees no threats to Russia’s integrity despite Western pressure

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. There are currently no threats to Russia’s integrity despite Western pressure, Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko said in an interview with the Parlamentskaya Gazeta published on Friday.

"I believe that we have succeeded in building a federal statehood that does not have soft spots. It is an indisputable fact that even given the utterly ferocious economic, political, military and information pressure from the West right now, the unity of Russian society and the country’s integrity aren’t facing any threats," Matviyenko pointed out.

The Federation Council speaker also highlighted efforts to improve Russia’s federal system and interaction with the Russian president, federal executive and judicial agencies as a permanent goal. She also noted that those efforts were crucial in a rapidly changing world and amid turbulent international relations.